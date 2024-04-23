Taylor Swift Continues to Break Own Records; Spotify Reveals TTPD’s Real Number of First-Day Streams

Taylor Swift is making history yet again. The singer’s recently released album The Tortured Poets Department is climbing charts like no other. The album has managed to break multiple records within days of its release.

Spotify revealed that the album hit 300 million streams on the first day of its release. Read more to find out how the album is faring.

Taylor Swift’s TTPD breaks records

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department and it turned out to be a huge success after receiving overwhelming support from the singer’s fans. Spotify recently revealed just how well the album did on the first day of its release. TTPD witnessed 200 million streams on day 1 making it the first album in DSP history to do so. Spotify revealed on Saturday morning how the number of streams on the first day then had reached 300 million.

Taylor broke her own record held by her 2022 album Midnights. The record belonged to Swift’s album 1989(Taylor’s Version) before Midnights took over the record for the most streamed in a day.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Spotify gave Swifties the good news by writing on X, “History made! “On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.”

Advertisement

Taylor’s collaboration with rapper Post Malone also broke a record with its massive streaming numbers. The track titled Fortnight became the most streamed song in a day in Spotify history. The record previously belonged to Adele’s Easy on Me.

Taylor Swift announces 15 new tracks

Taylor Swift fans were on cloud 9 when the star suddenly announced that she would be adding 15 new tracks to The Tortured Poets Department. The Grammy award-winning singer broke the news to her fans two hours after releasing her album. The 15 new tracks added with the 16 that are already in the album will make a 31-track long deluxe digital edition.

With all these records in her arsenal, Swift has become the most streamed artist in Spotify history yet again. The singer first earned the title when she released 1989(Taylor’s version) in October of 2023.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: How To Buy And Where To Listen? Explored