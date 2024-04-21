Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: How To Buy And Where To Listen? Explored

Swifties are in for a big week. In addition to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance at Coachella last weekend, Taylor Swift’s brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is currently available. The album was supposed to contain 16 songs plus a variety of bonus tracks, but — surprise! — Swift has disclosed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology has 15 more songs.

Where to catch Swift’s latest album?

Fans have been anticipating Swift’s release of Tortured Poets, her 11th studio album (excluding her four re-recorded albums) since she first revealed it during the 2024 Grammy Awards in February. Fortunately, Tourtured Poets is here, so we don’t have to wait much longer. Are you prepared to do it? Wondering how to listen to the latest album by Taylor Swift? All of the main streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, have Swift’s most recent album available. Right now, you can add or order the album.

You can also start a free one-month trial of Spotify Premium right now and catch the entire album. Or on Apple Music by signing up for a free one-month trial now. Similarly, Amazon Music also contains the album but on a subscription.

Tortured Poets is available as a record at Target for forty bucks if you’d rather listen on your reliable turntable. $14 gets you an exclusive CD. The Tortured Poets Department vinyl by Taylor Swift

Get the limited-edition Phantom Clear vinyl discs from Target as soon as possible. Included in this LP is a bonus track called The Manuscript. There is an additional bonus track on this CD that is only available at Target called The Bolter. You can also get two additional CDs that are only available at Target to bring home the bonus tunes: The Albatross and The Black Dog.

The CDs and vinyl are also available for purchase on Taylor Swift’s website. Not surprisingly, the majority of the Tortured Poets merchandise—which includes jewelry, sweaters, and other items—is already sold out. In a single day, the musical phenomenon also broke records for most streams from an artist.

What is TTPD about?

On Friday, her much-awaited album dropped, sending Swifties worldwide into a frenzy. It has thirty-one songs in which the megastar seems to be venting her resentment towards past partners and reveals her sadness. As planned, the first 16 tracks were released at 5 a.m. UK time. However, 15 more tracks were released a few hours later, giving her admirers even more music to enjoy and sending music journalists into a tailspin.

According to Swift, the album includes an assortment of recently composed pieces that capture “thoughts, feelings, and experiences from a brief and tragic period in time - one that was simultaneously joyous and depressing in equal measure.” She continued, saying that was “now over” for her. “The chapter boarded up and closed. After wounds have healed, there is nothing to settle scores on or exact revenge on,” she remarked. “Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.” Live on stage at the Grammy Awards in February, Swift revealed the release date of her eleventh studio album.

Among the songs on it is So Long, London, which many believe is a reference to her former boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. Swift had previously relocated to London, where he was residing, and they had been together for six years.

But Daddy I Love Him, another song, is also believed to speak to the controversy that accompanied Swift’s rumored but unconfirmed romance with lead singer Matty Healy of 1975, which occurred the previous year. The album comes after the wildly popular Midnights, which, in its first week of release in the US two years ago, sold 1.6 million copies.

It went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, making Swift the first person to win the prize four times. It includes the hits Anti-Hero, Bejewelled, and Karma. Her devoted fan base was taken aback by the news of her new album, which indicates that the star’s highly anticipated Eras tour, which takes place around Europe this summer, will have additional content. The shows, which already last more than three hours, show Swift going over each of her ten prior albums.

Following a busy year in which Forbes magazine named her a billionaire earlier this month, the singer released her album.

