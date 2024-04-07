Taylor Swift Marks The Tortured Poets Department Countdown With Her Favorite Number; Deets HERE

The Pop Queen Taylor Swift marked the countdown to the release of her eleventh album The Tortured Poets Department which she announced during her recent Grammy win for the 2022 album Midnights. She strongly believes 13 is her lucky number. The Pop singer reminded her swifties to preorder the album on her Instagram stories.

Taylor Swift marks the countdown of her latest album

On Saturday, Taylor Swift reminded fans of her love for the 13 number on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of a typewriter typing, “13 days until THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” alongside an album preorder link.

Moreover, The 14-time Grammy winner gravitated toward “13” as a lucky number early in life as she was born on December 13, she turned 13 on a Friday the 13th and her first No. 1 country hit had a 13-second intro.

Her latest Instagram Story comes on the same week SiriusXM revealed it is launching a channel dedicated to Taylor Swift, fittingly named Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), an ode to her favorite number and her re-releases.

“The 13th day of the channel, Friday, April 19, coincides with the release of Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department,” SiriusXM said in a press release. “Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be playing the full album beginning to end continuously throughout the weekend.”

Taylor Swift promoted her eleventh album at Grammy Awards 2024

The Is It Over Now? singer has been regularly promoting The Tortured Poets Department ever since announcing her eleventh studio album during an acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said at the Grammys.

”So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19,” she continued. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the lyrics of The Tortured Poets Department will explore five stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, per People.

Taylor Swift shared five exclusive playlists with Apple Music

According to People, Taylor Swift shared five exclusive playlists with Apple Music on Friday— one for each of those stages. Each playlist contains songs from her past albums.

The Swift’s playlists are titled I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life Songs, You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs, Am I Allowed to Cry? Songs, Old Habits Die Screaming Songs and I Can Do It with a Broken Heart Songs.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department will be released at midnight on April 19 this year.

