Taylor Swift Shows Gratitude To Swifties As Eras Tour Comes To A Bejeweled End: ‘I Want To Thank...’

Taylor Swift has drawn the curtains on her historic Eras Tour concert, with the last performance at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. Taking center stage amongst the fans for the last time on December 8, the pop icon was heard constantly showing gratitude to her audience and thanking them for helping her put 18 years of music together.

Before tuning into her hit track, Karma, the Grammy-winning musician, shared that the moments of the Eras Tour concert will be etched into her book of life forever.

In a fan-shared video on the X account, Swift was heard saying that she was grateful to be able to perform amongst a crowd of 10 million people throughout the span of 1.5 years.

In her gratitude speech, the singer expressed, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date—my beloved Eras Tour.”

Ahead of delivering her Lover speech on the stage for the audience, the singer said, "We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, and most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.”

She added, "We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

Meanwhile, the Eras Tour earned nearly $2,077,618,725 in tickets, according to the reports by the New York Times. The portal stated that the money earned was "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.”

Taylor Swift’s production company also confirmed that a total of 10,168,008 people gathered to witness the hit concert. The reports of the New York Times also stated that Coldplay followed the pop icon by selling tickets worth $1 billion.

In a clip that surfaced on the internet from the concert, the fans were heard singing “Happy Birthday” for Swift, who will turn 35 on December 13.

Previously, while performing her second last leg of the tour in Toronto, Taylor got emotional while realizing that she was to end her concerts soon.

Apart from her tour and concerts, the Bad Blood crooner has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards of the Year in six categories.

