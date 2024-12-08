'Never Wanted It To End': Taylor Swift Reveals Reason Behind Eras Tour Becoming The Longest Tour Of Her Career

Taylor Swift performed the second last show of her glorious Eras Tour on December 7 at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver but not without dedicating a heartfelt speech to her fans aka Swifties. In a clip shared by a concertgoer on X, the Maroon hitmaker was emotionally addressing the crowd. "This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful, and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it," she said.

During her speech, the 14-time Grammy winner admitted that this was the longest tour she’d ever done and yet didn’t want it to end. That’s “because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage," she said addressing her fans.

Swift also addressed the heartfelt traditions the show gave birth to, like exchanging friendship bracelets in her concerts. She wrote one line in a song that mentions “make the friendship bracelets,” and Swifties being Swifties turned it into a phenomenon.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker mentioned how the tradition created real friendships and connections during the concerts. “Now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things," she added.

Swift embarked on the thrilling international tour in March 2023 and kickstarted the first show in Arizona with a three-hour setlist packed with songs from her entire discography. The tour encapsulated all her different albums or eras and created over-the-top stunning set-ups matching the vibe of each tour.

Besides performing massive setlists, the pop star also sneaked her secret songs and acoustic versions of her songs and performed them at the end of every show.

The tour became historic by grossing over $1 billion globally. Apart from tours, the pop star has been dominating the music charts. Most recently, she became the top artist on music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.