Brianna LaPaglia Gets A Unique Taylor Swift Tattoo Amidst The End Of Eras Tour; See Here

Brianna LaPaglia has gotten a new tattoo dedicated to Taylor Swift. Channeling her inner Swiftie, the media personality was captured getting inked ahead of attending the final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver on December 8.

The tattoo artist who designed the ink on LaPaglia’s skin shared a video with a heartfelt caption on her Instagram account. Along with the post, the tattoo artist included a song by the musician titled I Hate It Here.

In the caption below the post, the tattoo artist wrote: “So grateful to be trusted with this.”

She further added: “Thanks, Bri; you are truly such a beautiful soul who has and continues to empower so many women. Thank you for being the human you are 🖤.”

In response to the post, LaPaglia commented: “You are the best!! Love it so much.”

In the video shared Brianna was seen lying on a couch while in the process of getting inked.

To show her fans the final look, the video zoomed in on the design, revealing a skull and roses on her arm.

The tattoo was inspired by lyrics from the song I Hate It Here, featured on Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The lyrics read: “I hate it here, so I will go to secret gardens in my mind.”

Another video shared by Brianna LaPaglia showcased the influencer filming in a bathroom while gushing over her new tattoo. In the clip, she was heard saying: “I love it! It’s so cute!”

She continued: “I love it so much. Thank you so much. Yay!”

Before getting inked, the media star had posted the lyrics of the track from Taylor Swift’s recent album.

Additionally, LaPaglia shared a picture of herself in front of a leafy backdrop, captioning it: “About to get my favorite Taylor song tattoo’d.”

She further revealed that the song holds a special place in her heart as it “got me through having to remove toxic people from my life ❤️.”

LaPaglia’s heartfelt tribute to Taylor Swift and her tattoo came shortly after the influencer had a public disagreement regarding the cancellation of her PlanBri podcast with her co-star Grace O’Malley.

