Taylor Swift Unveils The Tortured Poets Department Timetable, Hints At New Music Video; Deets HERE

Taylor Swift, who is known for sharing easter eggs when it comes to her music, has shared The Tortured Poets Department’s promotional video on her Instagram. It consisted of the album's timetable and another possible easter egg. She simply captioned this video saying, ‘The TTPD Timetable.’

The video appeared to be animated. The first room featured in the video looked like a 70s-inspired room. There were a few details in the room that we could easily spot like the crumbled-up paper, a series of records, and a clock set to the time of 2:00.

This video takes the viewer to a hallway, which further leads to a room. Before entering that room we can see a nameplate on its door, the name plate consists of the album title. When we enter that room, we see two desks that have two coffee cups and two typewriters placed on them. We can hear the typewriter's noise in the background of the scene. This is where we get to see the timetable.

What was written on the timetable?

After the camera zooms in on the timetable, we can see 4/19(Album release date), along with, "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT RELEASE DAY," written on it. We also get to see, "8 PM ET- Music Video release !!" at the bottom of the timetable, we see 14 tally marks. There is no other absolute statement by the singer in terms of what she meant by the words written in the timetable. Nor has she come out and stated that there are easter eggs in this video.

Regardless, Swifties are trying to decode the alleged easter eggs dropped in this promotional video. Read ahead to learn more about possible theories surrounding this video.

Theories surrounding Taylor Swift's new promotional video

In the video shared by the Out of The Woods singer, we see 14 tally marks. As per Just Jared, this could refer to track 14 featured in the album titled, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. We may get to see the music video of this track. Or it could refer to the first track, titled Fortnight, featuring Post Malone because 14 is the number of days in a fortnight.

Many fans are speculating that this album could feature tracks written about Joe Alwyn, who Taylor Swift dated for nearly six years. This album may focus on the breakup between the former couple.

One more alleged easter egg decoded by the fans recently surrounded the album’s alleged producer. As per fans, Aaron Dessner, who has previously worked with Swift may have produced this album. This was decoded by fans after she recently posted a picture on Instagram. In the picture, Swift is holding a vinyl that also features her album's cover art. The visible part of the vinyl has letters on it that spelled ‘ESSNER’.

