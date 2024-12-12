Taylor Swift Wraps Up Eras Tour: 10 Highlights From The Singer's Biggest Tour Yet

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour officially came to a close with three spectacular performances in Vancouver from December 6-8, marking the final dates of a 149-show tour. The tour grossed over $2 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

Swift took to social media on December 11, sharing a series of photos from the final shows and reflecting on the journey with a heartfelt caption: “It was rare. I was there. I remember it,” referencing her song All Too Well. Here are 10 unforgettable moments from the tour.

1. Vigilante Shit chair dance

Swift described the chair choreography in Vigilante Shit as her favorite moment of the night. “It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had,” she said. The dance, inspired by Bob Fosse, became a standout moment for fans.

2. Secret songs and mashups

Each night of the Eras Tour included two secret songs, with Swift switching to nightly mashups in 2024. These mashups, which combined two or more songs, added an element of surprise and kept fans on their toes. Swift’s ability to seamlessly transition between songs in unexpected ways showcased her meticulous planning.

3. Levitation in Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

One of the highlights for international fans was the Tortured Poets Department segment, featuring Swift in Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? She rode a mirrored platform, giving the illusion of levitation as she embodied a witchy persona. This visually stunning moment was one of the tour’s most mesmerizing.

4. The 10-minute 'All Too Well'

Every show included a 10-minute version of All Too Well, where Swift would ask the crowd if they had 10 minutes to spare. Despite the concert’s packed schedule, Swift’s performance of this fan favorite song became an iconic and much-anticipated moment of the tour.

5. First sing-along: Cruel Summer

The bridge of Cruel Summer became a moment of pure catharsis, with fans passionately singing along. Swift’s openness about her public relationship added an extra layer of meaning, making it one of the tour's most emotional sing-alongs.

6. Reputation’s slithering dance moves

The Reputation segment featured Swift and her dancers contorting their bodies into snake-like shapes, embracing the media’s portrayal of her during that era. The choreography was bold and edgy, representing Swift’s empowerment and reclaiming of her narrative.

7. Emotional tribute in Marjorie

Swift paid tribute to her late grandmother during Marjorie, with the recorded voice of her grandmother filling the stadium. The heartfelt moment resonated deeply with fans, especially those who had experienced grief, making it one of the most poignant parts of the show.

8. Witchy vibes in Willow

In Willow, Swift was joined by a group of dancers, creating an ethereal atmosphere as they tossed illuminated orbs into the air. The enchanting performance added a magical touch to one of Swift’s most beloved songs.

9. A glimpse of glam in I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

In the Tortured Poets Department segment, Swift took on a 1930s Hollywood-inspired look, performing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart with a theatrical flair. The performance mixed humor with glam, creating a unique and fun moment for fans.

10. Checkmate in Mastermind

The closing moments of Mastermind featured a creative chessboard-inspired dance. Swift and her dancers recreated the exact sequence for a checkmate, an intricate detail that fans with floor seats could appreciate. It was a clever and symbolic way to end the show.

