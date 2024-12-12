Insider Reveals How Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Preparing for ‘Biggest Job of Their Lives’ Sooner Than Expected

It appears that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are gradually stepping into their future roles as King and Queen—sooner than anticipated—at least according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, as reported by Livemint.

It is natural to think that the family must have had a very tough year, given King Charles , Queen Camilla , and Kate Middleton ’s respective reported diagnoses. Despite it all, the Princess of Wales, who completed her chemotherapy in September, hosted her yearly Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The event was reportedly held on December 6, with her husband and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—also in attendance. Middleton donned a chic red coat with a black bow for the occasion.

According to Livemint, the responsibilities of the Prince and Princess of Wales have increased significantly. The couple has taken on more duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. The report states that King Charles’s ongoing cancer treatment and Queen Camilla’s pneumonia diagnosis have led Prince Willam to assume additional responsibilities, while Kate’s recovery from cancer has added another layer of complexity to their roles.

As per the publication, these circumstances have prompted the royal couple to prepare for their future titles sooner than expected.

Royal biographer Smith noted, “Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.” He added, “As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

Additionally, a source told People magazine, “There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives. Of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”

