Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle ‘Competing To Be Maid Of Honor’ Amid Marriage Rumors With Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Billionaire singer and performer Taylor Swift, renowned for penning the tales of her love life through multiple heart-wrenching yet emotional lyrics and creating award-winning tracks, seemed to have found the ideal man. Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town ever since they went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Recently, the supportive boyfriend was spotted at most of her Eras Tour shows, cheering for his lady love from the front row. The two have sparked rumors about whether the pop superstar and Kelce have tied the knot. Despite the trending rumors, we can confirm that Swift and Kelce are not married, nor have they announced official engagement plans.

However, the pop icon’s inner circle believes that the day is soon to arrive. “Taylor’s friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party,” revealed an insider as per Life& Style “The problem is, she has a ton of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around.”

Life & Style reported that the lovebirds have a massive A-list wedding in mind, whenever it happens. Sources exclusively claim that Taylor’s friends, including popular names like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller, and Sabrina Carpenter, are all expected to be by her side on her big day.

Moreover, it’s said that she once promised her then-BFF Selena Gomez that she would be the maid of honor. However, since the two have drifted apart a bit, there are others she might choose to fill that important role for her wedding day.

Therefore, the pop icon’s first choice may be Blake Lively, but it’s challenging to decide since she has so many close friends and doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. She wants everyone to enjoy themselves to the fullest, noted the insider. Swift also reportedly does not fancy an army of bridesmaids alongside her.

The insider also claimed that it's a tough choice for Swift to make since she's so popular and everyone loves her and she certainly does not anyone to feel left out.

Furthermore, while Travis and Taylor are deeply committed, they do not want to rush towards the big step without careful consideration of the legal and financial implications.

The couple's focus on financial security and brand preservation extends beyond their relationship. Moreover, like any sensible modern couple before considering any steps toward marriage, they wish to ensure their fortune. Especially given the extensive wealth and global fame that both possess.

