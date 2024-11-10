Selena Gomez Shares Adorable 'Snap' of Boyfriend Benny Blanco and Her Cuddling; See the Cute Post Here

Selena Gomez is giving her fans major couple goals this year amid her relationship with Benny Blanco. The duo has been inseparable since they started dating back in December 2023. The cute couple has been all over our feed for a year now, making netizens ask, 'Me and Who?' Gomez on Sunday decided to expand on her mission to make everyone feel more single and posted an adorable snap of herself and Blanco.

The former Disney star, posted a carousel updating fans on her whole week. The compilations consisted of some solo selfies, as well as a sweet photo of the singer with her little sister Gracie, and a snap of Selena lying down with her dog. But what caught most people's attention was the photo of Benny hugging the singer from behind, as she takes a mirror selfie of the two. The caption read, "Snap shots this week", and the music producer commented "i love u" leaving the fans in awe.

In an interview With Vanity Fair back in September, the Emilia Pérez star couldn't stop talking about the "light" of her life. She said, "I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life." Selena Gomez did not shy away from gushing about her boyfriend, claiming, "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything." The two have been very open about their love for each other, with Blanco even confessing that he'd like to marry Gomez someday during a chat with Howard Stern.

