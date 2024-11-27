Taylor Swift Reveals Her 'Emotions Have Gotten Pretty Heightened' as Eras Tour Nears Its End; See Here

Eras Tour has been one of the most talked about things in pop culture today, so it's no surprise that as the tour nears its end, it is bringing up some emotions, not only for the fans but also for the singer. Swift's 6 sold-out shows in Toronto finally came to an end on Nov. 23rd; prompting an emotional goodbye from the singer during the conclusion of the concert.

The Trouble singer posted a heartfelt message for her fans thanking them for their unconditional support. She wrote, "Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show." She added she couldn't have asked for "more love or generosity from the people who came out."

She revealed she's also thankful for Gracie Abrams, who has been her opening act for many of her shows throughout the tour. She praised the Close to You singer, saying, "I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her."

Taylor Swift has been on the Eras Tour for over a year now, and with only 3 shows left on the calendar, emotions are running pretty high. The 34-year-old revealed, "The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far."

She concluded, "We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows." The last stop for the singer and her crew will be Vancouver, Canada, which will start on December 6th, and on the 8th of the same month, the year-long tour will get wrapped up.

