Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Allegedly Upset With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively; Here's What Happened

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are known for their close friendship, which fans enjoy both on and off the screen. But recent reports suggest their bond may have led to some controversy. According to a source, Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is upset with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, for allegedly hiding an affair Jackman was involved in.

The claims come months after Jackman and Furness announced their surprising divorce in September 2023, ending their 27-year marriage. While the former couple described the split as amicable, rumors about what might have gone wrong have swirled ever since.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that Jackman’s supposed affair blindsided Furness, especially since Reynolds and Lively, who were close to both Jackman and Furness, allegedly knew about it but stayed quiet. The insider claimed their silence was out of loyalty to Jackman, which hurt Furness deeply.

Some rumors have linked Jackman’s alleged affair to his Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster, from The Music Man. However, no solid evidence has surfaced, and these accusations remain unverified.

While Reynolds has been a steadfast friend to Jackman, offering emotional support during his divorce, this alleged cover-up has sparked renewed attention on their friendship. Reports suggest Reynolds has been a strong pillar for Jackman during this difficult time, with Jackman himself calling Reynolds a rare friend he can open up to.

Despite the accusations, there is no confirmation of these claims. Reynolds and Lively have not addressed the rumors, and neither has Jackman. Fans are now left wondering whether this is just speculation or if the allegations hold any truth.

For now, Jackman and Reynolds’ long-standing friendship seems solid, but the situation has stirred questions about loyalty and trust within their circle. As the story continues to unfold, fans are divided, with some defending Reynolds and Lively while others remain critical of the alleged cover-up.

It’s clear the divorce has brought a lot of emotions to the surface, and the rumors only add more complexity to an already challenging situation for all parties involved.

