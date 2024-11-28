Why Is Billboard Apologizing to Taylor Swift Over NSFW Wax Figure Video Snap Comeback? Explained

Billboard recently landed in hot water with Taylor Swift’s fans after sharing a clip from Ye’s infamous Famous music video. The video, which included a wax figure of Swift alongside Ye and others in bed, sparked outrage among Swifties. Billboard faced severe backlash for resurfacing a moment tied to the long-running feud between the two artists.

The controversy began when Billboard released a congratulatory video highlighting Swift’s achievement as the second-greatest pop star of the 21st century on their list, where Beyoncé claimed the top spot, and Ye came in seventh. Unfortunately, the video included the controversial Famous clip, igniting criticism from Swift’s loyal fan base.

In response, Billboard issued a public apology to Swift and her fans. They admitted their mistake and announced the removal of the clip. “We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all viewers,” the statement read. Billboard also added, “We sincerely regret the harm caused by this error.” Despite their apology, the incident has drawn more negative attention to the ranking giant.

This is not the only drama surrounding Billboard’s latest list. Many celebrities and fans have expressed frustration with the rankings. Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, was among those who criticized the list. After Bieber was ranked eighth, Hailey left a blunt comment on Instagram, calling Billboard a “f---ing joke.”

Advertisement

Justin Bieber wasn’t the only artist whose ranking sparked objections. The Weeknd, who was also featured on the list, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Billboard’s decision-making process. These complaints, combined with the Taylor Swift controversy, have left Billboard facing significant criticism.

Swift and Ye’s infamous feud has been revisited many times over the years, with the Famous video being one of the more controversial chapters. The video originally drew backlash for depicting wax figures of celebrities in a compromising setting. By including a reference to it in their celebratory video for Swift, Billboard inadvertently reopened old wounds.

While Billboard’s apology and clip removal may calm some of the anger, it’s uncertain if Swift’s fans will forgive them anytime soon. This latest controversy highlights the risks media companies face when revisiting polarizing moments from the past.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reveals Her 'Emotions Have Gotten Pretty Heightened' as Eras Tour Nears Its End; See Here