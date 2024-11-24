Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class Attack Survivors Invited by Kate Middleton and Prince William
Survivors and families of the tragic Southport dance class attack joined Kate’s heartfelt holiday event. Here is all you need to know about it. READ
Princess Kate has invited survivors of the tragic Southport dance class stabbing to her annual Christmas concert, showing her continued support for the affected families. The event, set to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 6, marks the first Together at Christmas concert since Kate completed preventative chemotherapy treatments for an undisclosed type of cancer.
The stabbing occurred in July during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children aged 6 to 11. A 17-year-old boy carried out the attack, leaving three children dead—Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9—and injuring eight others. Dance teacher Leanne Lucas, who was wounded while protecting her students, was also among those impacted.
Princess Kate’s Christmas concert invitation follows months of outreach to the victims’ families. She previously met with them privately in October alongside Prince William. The royal couple also engaged with emergency responders who attended the scene, highlighting the importance of mental health support for first responders. As reported by The Sun, a source noted the royal family’s consistent support, saying, “The King met with survivors, and now Kate has personally ensured everyone is invited to her concert.”
This year’s holiday event holds special significance for the Princess of Wales, given her own health journey. In addition to the royal family’s efforts, Taylor Swift, whose themed class became the target of the attack, expressed her shock and condolences. During her “Eras Tour” in the U.K., Swift invited survivors backstage, offering them a moment of solace.
The concert is expected to be a heartfelt gathering for survivors, their families, and first responders, as they navigate the long road to healing. A source shared, “The families have met the King, met Taylor Swift, and now this wonderful concert… but it is all unbearably tinged with the trauma they are still dealing with.”
This invitation reflects the royals' commitment to standing by communities affected by tragedy while fostering a space for remembrance and resilience during the holiday season.
ALSO READ: 'It Is Costing Me My Career': When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalled His USD 2000 Sneeze and Vocal Injury That Disrupted Modern Family Filming