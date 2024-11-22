'I Didn’t Even Realize': Benny Blanco Opens Up About His Accidental First Date with Selena Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco recently shared an amusing story about his first date with Selena Gomez during a livestream with Kai Cenat. The music producer revealed that he initially didn’t realize he was on a date with the pop star.

Blanco explained that it was Selena who asked him out. “She asked me out. It was crazy,” he said. Having known each other for over a decade, their relationship began as a friendship. Benny first met Selena when she was younger, and he later worked with her on multiple projects, including her 2015 album Revival and their 2019 collaboration, I Can’t Get Enough.

Recalling the moment Selena invited him out, Benny said, “She was like, ‘Oh, you want to get dinner?’ I didn’t think much of it. I told her, ‘I’m going to this thing with friends. Why don’t you come, and we’ll grab dinner after?’”

The evening started with drinks before dinner, and it wasn’t until Selena made a comment that Benny realized what was happening. “She said, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’”

The lighthearted misunderstanding didn’t stop the pair from forming a deeper connection. Although Selena had to leave early that night due to work commitments, they met again two days later. “That’s when I thought, ‘I think she likes me,’” Benny shared. “I kissed her, and the rest is history.”

Now, the couple spends as much time together as possible. “We’re together every day,” Benny said, adding that Selena is not just his partner but also his “best friend.”

The two officially began dating in mid-2023, but their shared history and close bond have made their relationship especially meaningful. Fans of both stars are thrilled to see their connection grow, with Benny’s story offering a sweet glimpse into their dynamic.

