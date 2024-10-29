Selena Gomez turns up the heat at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere in red sequin dress

Selena Gomez has always managed to combine magic and fashion into one. However, upon attending the premiere of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place series, she shook the fashion scale by donning a red sequined dress that was mesmerizing! Known for her love of fiery hues and glittering glam, Selena wove together the best of both worlds with this stunning dress, reminding us why red is undeniably her color. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Selena Gomez graced the premiere carpet for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in a dress that could only be described as stunning, and she looked every inch a modern goddess. As always, Selena unapologetically demonstrated her love for exquisite and striking colors by wearing a shining red sequin midi dress, this time even adding a chic twist. The strapless design, complemented by a peplum waist, added an elegant touch, while the distinctive flared neckline elevated the entire look to a new level of chic.

The peplum waistline gave her silhouette a gentle structure, and her figure was emphasized without ever looking too harsh or unkempt. Adding just the right amount of Old Hollywood charm, those dramatic, flared-out collars practically begged for a double take. Selena went all out with this fiery hue, confidently proving that red is her go-to color for a reason.

She opted for a few more red elements in her outfit: a fashionable red clutch that matched the dress’s tone and chic red slingback heels that did wonders for adding extra height as well as grace.

Her makeup was equally mesmerizing. Glossy lips complemented the shiny embellishments of the dress. She blushed slightly, giving her cheeks a soft rosy hue while blending her kohl-rimmed eyes with nude eyeshadow. With neatly shaped eyebrows and highlighter on her cheekbones, it was a beautiful representation of modern beauty and old-school glam. Her hair, allowed to flow freely and effortlessly straightened, completed the look.

All eyes were on Selena Gomez as she effortlessly walked the carpet, demonstrating how to mix colors and sequins like a pro. This was stunning red-carpet glamour personified. Once again, Selena reinforced the fact that she knows how to work the magic of fashion like no one else!

