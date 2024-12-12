Selena Gomez gets engaged to Benny Blanco, looking absolutely adorable in cozy white fur top

Selena Gomez made the cutest engagement announcement with Benny Blanco that is swooning everyone. Sharing the sweet and cute couple pictures, the duo flaunted their chemistry. But the songstress dressed adorably and casually smiling over her new ring is what made our hearts flutter. "Forever starts now," Selena captioned the post, and we couldn't possibly agree more! Let's check out her outfit closely.

Selena is photographed in the first series of images enjoying some coziness in a white top that features fluffy fur all over. This long-sleeved white top not only has warmth but also adds to the ultra-glam look. She completed the outfit with denim wide-leg jeans and a pair of pristine white sneakers, striking an excellent balance between relaxed and chic feel. The jeans have clean lines that match perfectly with the soft texture of the top, making it all-cool and totally relaxed.

Selena Gomez opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through with a fresh, glowing face. The short hair nicely styled enhanced the overall look. But more than anything else, what captured most attention was Selena's bright smile as she gazed at a ring on her finger. Whether it be in the delight they depict in her eyes or in the outfit's elegance, she's got effortless charm in everything.

In the next series of pictures, Selena switched gears with a sleek black full-sleeved top. It was a sophisticated outfit, but the magic within Selena's playful energy with Benny made the look stand out.

While currently we are trying to digest the engagement news, one thing is for sure—Selena and Benny are goals at so many levels. Be it their cute chemistry or Selena's killer fashion sense, all of us are taking tips on how to ace 'cute and casual' at its very best.

Here's raising a toast to Selena and Benny Blanco. Their love will continue to shine as brightly as that ring, and may we all get a little bit of their style magic along the way.

