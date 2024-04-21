Taylor Swift’s YouTube Compilation Features Travis Kelce And It Is All Things Love, From Kisses To Cinnamon Buns

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are among the industry's most talked-about couples. They never shy away from showing their love for each other in public. After Swift’s new album was released on Friday, the singer posted a compilation video on YouTube with the words “For a Fortnight.”

The video, in addition to her moments with the NFL player, also shows her cat, her workout, a face filled with temporary tattoos, and her sewing a cloth, among other things.

Taylor Swift’s Compilation Video With Travis Kelce

In a YouTube video uploaded by Swift after her TTPD album release, she shows some of her cute moments with Travis Kelce. One of the clips shows Kelce kissing the singer on her cheek while she prepares cinnamon buns for the NFL star. The Grammy Award winner cannot hide her smile in the loving moment shared by the couple.

The video also shows Swift’s cinnamon roll making skills, as she adds cream to the dish. Meanwhile, the clip has a connection with Kelce, as Bernie Kosar, the NFL star, earlier confessed that the pop icon cooked and prepared rolls for her boyfriend a day before their match. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kosar said, "That was at his house like three hours before the game. We’re having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool; she brings; she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal."

Advertisement

Another precious moment from the video is about the night in Singapore when Kelse visited his girlfriend and cheered for her at the Eras Tour. The couple could be seen holding hands at the Gardens by the Bay as the surrounding area lit up.

ALSO READ: 'He Will Not Be Surprised': Matty Healy's Aunt Shares Her Reaction To Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Announcement

Taylor Swift won her 13th Grammy Award for her album, Midnights. While thanking the fans and audience, Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

During her acceptance speech, the Anti-Hero singer said, "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

The fans have associated the album with Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Posts Travis Kelce on Her Instagram Story First Time Since Their Relationship Went Public in 2023