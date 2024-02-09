It's been 20 years since the nostalgic film 13 Going On 30 hit the theaters, and it still feels just like yesterday. From Jennifer Garner's performance as a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old body to Mark Ruffalo's 'Thriller' dance, we can't ever get enough of it, can we?

But recently on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jennifer revealed that Mark was about to quit his role in the movie. The actress put her co-star in the hot seat saying, "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did. I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to a deathly quiet to a 'Bro, this is not for me.'"

It came quite as a shocker to many as we can't imagine the movie without Mark Ruffalo, and thankfully he didn't! And this led us to think, how do you remember the 13 Going On 30 Movie till now? Kick off the quiz game below to see if you're a true stan of the movie.

13 Going On 30 QUIZ Questions and Answers

