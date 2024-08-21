‘Thank You So Much’: Boy Meet’s World Star Danielle Fishel Expresses Her Gratitude To Fans For Their ‘Love And Support’ After She Announced Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Danielle Fishel is making sure to encourage her online followers to get their tests done regularly after she found out that she was diagnosed with breast cancer following a mammogram. Now, she expressed her gratitude as she received an overwhelming amount of "love and support" from her fans.

The Boy Meets World actress took to her Instagram on August 19 (Monday) to thank her fans for their reactions after her illness announcement. In the video, she stated, "I wanted to do a quick video to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart and from my entire family for the enormous outpouring of love and support and encouragement you have sent me since I announced my breast cancer diagnosis."

She touched on the decision to openly talk about her diagnosis as she is aware of how essential it is to converse about cases similar to hers. She mentioned that she has a "noninvasive" stage 0 case that was discovered very early.

The Dish actress further said that the only reason they found it very early was because she prioritized getting a mammogram, and she now knows how important that is, so she decided to pass this message along.

Fishel added, “And I've been hearing from so many of you that you did indeed make your mammogram appointment, or you pressured your mother to make her mammogram appointment, or your best friend to make her mammogram appointment.”

In the video, she also urged men to “stay on top” of their tests as well. The star added that if one has those yearly exams that they are supposed to be getting then they should go and get them as no one ever wants to hear that their exam results were not normal.

She continued that if one stays at the top of that, hopefully, one finds out that they have something when it is at stage zero, just like she did. The actress concluded the video by expressing her gratefulness once again and stated that she appreciated that more than one could ever know.

For the unversed, the star revealed that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) during an episode of her podcast, Pod Meets World on August 19.

