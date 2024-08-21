Taylor Swift Drops I Can Do It With A Broken Heart MV Ft. Eras Tour BTS Moments And Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift indeed gives her fans 100 percent, especially when it comes to the Eras Tour Shows, and the recent music video of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart she dropped, is a crystal clear testament to that!

The singer surprised her fans when Swift added candid behind-the-scenes moments in the aforementioned music video. She released this on August 20. The music video started off with a timelapse of the audience filling the massive arena.

Then in the next scene, the songstress gets ready for the initial entrance through the floor set to Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, per Deadline. Then she sits on a moving seat below the length of the stage in the Lover era bodysuit and the ensemble is changed to the Fearless era.

In the video, she is also seen getting in a cart that has Cleaning Cart written on it, which was apparently utilized to take her to the first elevator platform for the beginning of the concert. The video showed the Wildest Dreams vocalist rehearing on the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

On multiple instances, the lyrics are being played in the background of the music video which perfectly synced up the BTS performance moments by Swift. At one point, we can hear one of the dancers, Kam Saunders say out the countdown during the rehearsals. The video also featured Swift’s background singers and her guitarist, Paul Sidoti in the music video.

Advertisement

As per the publication, she played the music video for the attendees during her last Eras Tour Show in London and during that time she also brought Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, to perform the song, Florinda!!!

As per the outlet, surprising her fans, she brought out her pal and longtime work partner, Jack Antonoff to perform Death By A Thousand Cuts, Lover, and Getaway Car’s guitar mashup. Along with that, they re-enacted Miss Americana's documentary moment, when they came up with the bridge of the track.

She has 18 shows remaining, which will begin in October, starting off from North America at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. During her last Wembley show, Swift gave a shout to the crows for making her the first singer to play eight nights at the stadium.

ALSO READ: ‘How Versatile His Artistry Is’: Taylor Swift Praises Post Malone As He Drops New Music Album F-1 Trillion