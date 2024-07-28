‘That Man Is An Angel': Superman Star Isabela Merced Shares Her Thoughts On David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

Soon after the DC Studios wrapped up its DCEU following James Gunn taking the reins of a refurbished DC Universe, David Corenswet was announced as the new Superman, replacing the beloved Henry Cavill version. While the actor’s fans weren’t necessarily convinced, Corenswet’s casting had a separate fanbase rooting for him as the torchbearer for the new-age Kryptonite.

With the new Superman movie officially in the works, Isabela Merced, who is set to star as Hawkgirl opposite Corenswet’s Superman, raved about her co-star suggesting he is an impressive iteration of the DC hero.

Isabella Merced backs David Corenswet’s casting as Superman

The 23-year-old rising actor made her way to the San Diego Comic-Con, which kicked off on Thursday, July 25, to promote her new film, Alien: Romulus, and shared fresh insights on her experience filming the new Superman with David Corenswet, who turned 31 this month.

Talking to ScreenRant at the event, Isabela Merced showered support for her Superman co-star and hinted at his dedication to wearing the “tight little suit.” “That man is an angel. He is very much Superman, he very much has that energy, and I admired working with him,” Merced, who also starred in Marvel’s Madame Webb earlier this year, gushed.

Furthermore, the actor lauded Corenswet’s patience and being a sport in the “hot days” as he never complained of anything while donning the tight-fitted Superman suit.

Considering herself lucky, Merced said she was inspired by Corenswet and also Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny’s professionalism on set. "They're doing so much more work and have so much pressure on their backs, yet they handle it with such ease. That was really cool to watch,” the actress noted. She will portray the true-to-comics Kendra Saunders version of Hawkgirl in the upcoming Superman film.

David Corenswet was seen in costume filming the Superman reboot

David Corenswet was spotted wearing the new Superman costume in downtown Cleveland, Ohio on June 24, per People. The cast was filming a scene of the highly awaited Superman film of the new DC Universe helmed by director James Gunn. The actor sported the iconic slick back hair look and the blue and red caped costume, reminiscent of the comics.

The scene also included Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and Rachel Broshanan’s Lois Lane as both the stars were also photographed during the outdoor shoot.

The cast for the Superman reboot also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Mana Gabriela de Faria, Wendell Pierce, and Nathan Fillion, per the source.

The reboot was initially titled Legacy but remains untitled for now and will chart out Superman’s “earlier part” of his life, James Gunn revealed earlier. In May, the director shared an anticipated teaser, a first look at the new Superman/Clark Kent on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready #Superman”

Additionally, Gunn unveiled the release date of the Superman reboot to be on July 7, 2025. While most of the details are being kept under wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for fresh updates to roll out soon.

