Happy Birthday David Corenswet: Revisiting His 5 Best Roles Before Watching Superman As Actor Turns 31

American actor David Corenswet turns 31 today! Corenswet is a talented actor who has worked on many influential projects and has delivered remarkable performances in films and TV shows such as The Politician and Hollywood, among many others.

Corenswet has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through hard work. The actor is currently making headlines as James Gunn announced that he will portray the iconic role of Clark Kent/Superman in his upcoming superhero film Superman, marking the biggest project of his career.

Gunn teased fans with a post featuring an image of Corenswet as Superman last month, as he captioned the Instagram post, "Get ready. #Superman 7.11.25," confirming the release date. Now, on the occasion of David Corenswet's 31st birthday, let's explore his five best movie roles!

1) Hollywood (2020)

In Ryan Murphy's (which he co-created with Ian Brennan) drama television miniseries Hollywood, David Corenswet played the role of a World War II veteran, Jack Castello. The series takes place in post-World War II Hollywood and follows a fictional narrative about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Corenswet received positive responses from fans and critics for his excellent character depiction on social media. The series also stars Darren Criss, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Darren Criss, Samara Weaving, and among more talented actors.

Where to watch: Murphy's miniseries Hollywood is available to stream on Netflix.

2) The Politician (2019 - 2020)

Advertisement

The 31-year-old actor again teamed up with director and producer Ryan Murphy on his comedy-drama television series The Politician. David Corenswet portrayed the role of River Barkley ( a classmate of Payton's and his opponent in the student body president election) in seasons one and two.

The series follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a student from Santa Barbara who dreams of becoming the US President. Alongside Corenswet, the series season one stars legendary actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, and more.

Where to watch: The Politician is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: David Corenswet's Retro Superman Costume Sparks Backlash From Henry Cavill Supporters

3) Pearl (2022)

Corenswet played the role of an unnamed projectionist alongside his co-star Mia Goth in Ti West's horror film Pearl, a prequel to his 2022 film X. The movie follows Pearl (Goth), who dreams of becoming a movie star. As her dreams clash with her difficult life, Pearl's dark side starts to come out, leading to violence and madness. Amid that, the Projectionist who works at a movie theater becomes an object of Pearl's fascination.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Pearl is available to stream on Prime Video.

4) We Own This City (2022)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, David Corenswet stars as David McDougall, a veteran investigator in the six-episode crime drama series We Own This City. The series is based on the real events surrounding the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. It focuses on the corruption and criminal activities within the task force.

Where to watch: We Own This City is available for streaming on HBO.

ALSO READ: 'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson

5) Look Both Ways (2022)

In the movie Look Both Ways, David Corenswet played the character of Jake, who is one of Natalie Bennett's (Lili Reinhart ) love interests. The film follows Natalie, whose life splits into two different paths on the night of her college graduation. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long.

Where to watch: Look Both Ways is available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, David Corenswet stars as Scott in Lee Isaac Chung's upcoming disaster film Twisters, which will hit theaters on 19 July 2024.