Why Did Brittany Cartwright Stop Sharing Her Location With Jax Taylor? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals

Have you ever wondered why couples sometimes stop sharing their locations with each other? Well, let’s peek into the lives of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, stars from the popular TV show Vanderpump Rules. Britney Cartwright, known for her appearances on Vanderpump Rules and its spinoff The Valley, recently opened up about an intriguing aspect of her relationship with her husband Jax Taylor. In a candid conversation, she revealed why she decided to stop sharing her location with him. Let’s unravel the story behind Brittany’s strange decision.

Jax and Brittany take a break amidst The Valley buzz

In just three episodes of the new show The Valley, there’s already a lot of drama. Even before the show began, there was drama off-screen. The main stars of the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, announced in February that they were taking a break from their relationship.

Jax and Brittany have been through a lot together. They got married in 2019, and their relationship’s ups and downs were featured on the show. Brittany started as a guest in Season Four and then became a full-time cast member in Season Six. After Season 8, they both left the show, and in April 2021, they welcomed their first child named Cruz.

ALSO READ: Why Did Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Part Ways? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Reason Behind Separation From Husband

Advertisement

What prompted Britney’s decision?

Fans have been following Jax and Brittany’s marriage issues online, even though they haven’t been shown on the show yet. In a recent Vanderpump Rules After Show, Brittany revealed that she stopped sharing her location with Jax because she was mad at Jax. “I turned off my location-sharing because I was mad at Jax,” she said. To which Jax mentioned that they used to share their locations for safety reasons.

Well, Britney’s decision to stop sharing her location with Max might seem a small issue, but it reflects deeper problems in their relationship. Sometimes what happens off-camera can impact on how they behave on camera.

Britany, shared the official trailer for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series on Instagram on Monday, March 11. In the comments, someone suggested that Brittany and Jax’s problems were just for publicity and to promote the show, pointing out their arguments in the trailer.

But Britney lashed out, “Actually I’m pretty sure this trailer that we filmed 6 months ago shows exactly WHY I’m where I am right now and it’s NOT a promo for any show, this is my LIFE!!!, Enough with that!!!,” she replied.

ALSO READ: 15 Best Reality TV Shows that Ruled the Small Screen

Navigating through their relationship struggles

Brittany addressed the speculations on the podcast When Reality Hits, emphasizing that their relationship struggles were real and not just a publicity stunt. She highlighted that their lives had evolved since filming for The Valley and they were dealing with personal challenges.

Brittany and Jax also acknowledged the public interest in their relationship, assuring fans that they were being honest and raw about the difficulties they were facing.

ALSO READ: Is We Were the Lucky Ones Based On A True Story? Know About Real Family Behind Hulu's Holocaust Drama

Brittany and Jax’s parenting journey

Since the birth of their son Cruz in April 2021, Britany and Jax have been cherished every moment of parenthood. From the very beginning, they’ve been capturing and sharing Cruz’s milestones with the world.

Cartwright also witnessed a remarkable change in Taylor as he embraced fatherhood. Despite his former persona as a bad boy, Taylor has embraced fatherhood with open arms and genuine devotion to Cruz.

Advertisement

After a hiatus following their departure from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, Cartwright and Taylor made a comeback to reality television in 2024 with The Valley’s premiere.

However, just weeks before the premiere of the Bravo spinoff, Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor were taking time apart. Despite the challenges in their relationship, their focus remains on co-parenting Cruz and navigating parenthood together.

ALSO READ: Where To Stream Flea Market Flip Season 13? All You Need To Know

Advertisement

undefined