'That Was Never My Experience...': When Blake Lively Opened Up About Her Association with Harvey Weinstein

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual misconduct.

Many people were shocked when several women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. A lot of celebrities spoke about the situation, and among them was Blake Lively, who previously discussed her association with him.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017, Lively admitted to not hearing any speculations regarding the producer’s alleged patterns of misconduct. The actress also expressed her hope that people understood that stories like this were not uncommon in Hollywood.

The Shallows star revealed, "That was never my experience," with Weinstein in any way. She shared that if people had heard those stories, she believed in “humanity enough to think” that such behavior would not have just gone on. The performer added, “I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it’s devastating to hear.”

As reported, the It Ends With Us star had known Weinstein for some time. Back in 2013, both of them joined Michelle Obama on a panel workshop for high school students about showbiz careers, held at the White House.

Others who reportedly joined the panel included David Frankel, Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Ryan Coogler, Naomie Harris, and Bruce Cohen.

The Age of Adaline star also spoke about how important it is to listen. Lively shared, “The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories need to be listened to, trusted, and taken seriously.”

She told the outlet that it was essential to remain outraged about these issues and to acknowledge their widespread nature. Lively emphasized that this type of behavior exists everywhere and urged people to remain vigilant. The actress also said, “This isn’t a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Diane Warren Reacts to Cher’s 'Cheap' Remark in New Documentary