Diane Warren Reacts to Cher’s 'Cheap' Remark in New Documentary

Diane Warren has called out Cher over comments calling her "cheap" while discussing the new documentary Diane Warren: Relentless, which premiered in theaters on January 10, 2025. The film chronicles Warren's life and career and features insights from several stars including Cher.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer described her long-time friend as a mix of adjectives, including eccentric, determined, optimistic, and kind, and joked that she was "cheap." She admitted that Warren was a good songwriter but that she had a strong personality.

Responding to these comments, Warren said she was perplexed by being labeled "cheap". She said she had always been willing to spend money on her work, including covering the cost of Cher's classic song If I Could Turn Back Time.

Warren told People, "I don’t know why she calls me [cheap]. It’s not really cheap — I was never cheap. I paid for 'If I Could Turn Back Time.'"

Reflecting on her collaboration with Warren, the Believe singer acknowledged that it was Warren's persistence that led to the creation of one of her favorite songs. She said in the documentary, "I kept saying, ‘No, I do not want to record this song. I don’t want to do it. I hate it.'"

Warren recalled how she persuaded her to record the 1989 hit, saying, "I go up to her and I go, ‘Cher, you have to do the song,’ [She goes] ‘I f----- hate it, I f------ hate it.' I grabbed her legs. I held her feet to the ground literally, and I go, ‘Until you say you’re going to at least try it….’"

Cher and Warren have remained friends for many years, and in 2022, she presented Warren with an honorary Oscar. Warren believes that the reason she has managed to sustain such a long career is that she still makes songs that people connect to.

Diane Warren: Relentless will stream on MasterClass from January 16.

