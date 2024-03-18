'That'd Be So Cool': Sydney Sweeney Is Ready To Reprise Madame Web Role Under THIS Condition Involving Zendaya; Find Out

Sydney Sweeney is slowly becoming a strong and multifaceted actor. From playing roles in a rom-com movie to being a favorite action superhero, the White Lotus actress is earning a great place in her follower's hearts.

Speaking about her recent role in the movie Madame Webb, the Anyone But You actress seemed a bit positive as she spoke of her return. However, there might be a condition. Let's chase what might bring her back on sets of Sony or a Marvel film.

Sydney Sweeney about her return as Spider-Woman

The Reality actress recently portrayed herself best in a tight superhero suit while working with Sony. Playing the role of Julia Cornwall, Sydney Sweeney was seen alongside acclaimed actors such as Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and more.

Although the movie didn't turn out as expected and failed to win the interest of superhero fanatics, the 26-year-old actress seemed fascinated with playing her role again.

During an interview with Comicbook.com , the Immacule actress was asked by the host if she would return for another Spider-Man movie.

Chris Killian, who was interviewing Sweeney for her recent horror movie, asked, “Knowing how close you are with the Euphoria cast, could you be convinced to return for another spider film if it means you were gonna share scenes with Zendaya as MJ?”

The question, although an interesting one for Marvel fans, even seemed to have excited the actress as she replied, “Oh my God, yeah, that'd be so cool."

To be precise, Zendaya is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is associated with the Spider-Man of that particular franchise. However, Sweeney plays the role of Spider-Woman in SSU, Sony’s Spiderman Universe, which is independent from the happenings taking place around the friendly neighborhood character in the MCU.

Especially when we talk about Madame Webb, the events in the movie take place years before Tom Holland's Spider-Man is even born.

This makes it extremely uncertain that the two—Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya—would appear alongside each other in the same movie. The only way to make this possibility turn into an actual event is through the multiverse.

Sydney Sweeney’s Madame Webb Recap

The S.J. Clarkson-directed movie was a serious disaster at the box office. From the promotion to the screen and now the awards ceremonies, the movie had become a joke.

People all over the internet trolled Madame Webb for its dialogue, CGI, and story. Since its release, which was on February 14, the movie has made only USD 97.2 million at the worldwide box office. This gross was even less than the actual budget of Sony’s film, which was USD 100 million.

Even the lead star, Dakota Johnson, had landed herself in controversy as Sony Pictures was in total dismay over her behavior and responses during the promotional interviews for the movie.

