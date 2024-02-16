10 Unknown Facts About Madame Web Amid The Release Of Dakota Johnson's Spider-Verse Movie

Spider-Man has numerous spider-themed allies, including Spider-Women and Miles Morales. Madame Web, a mysterious character, was a significant part of Peter Parker's life and is among the many spider-characters that share his theme. Madame Web who served as a spiritual guide and advice giver for Spider-Man, has returned to the franchise's limelight after starring in her own movie, highlighting the importance of vigilantes. Despite some changes, the character's core elements remain intact, making the basics of Madame Web more important than ever for those unfamiliar with her.

Here are 10 unknown facts about Madame Web

1. Madame Web was a mutant

While other Spider-Heroes such as Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Man all got their powers from external places, Madame Web was born with her gifts. Said abilities include precognition and other forms of clairvoyance, allowing her to see the future. Her genetic status has led to conflict with other members of the mutant community, such as Black Tom Cassidy and Juggernaut.

ALSO READ: Is Dakota Johnson's Madame Web connected to Venom and Spider-Man universe?

2. Madame Web was blind

Madame Web, born with myasthenia gravis, was a powerful mutant with blindness and a neuromuscular disease that made walking difficult. This disease made her vulnerable to attacks, and she had to keep her location secret. In times where enemies discovered her, she had to rely on last-minute rescues from Spider-heroes she aligned with.

Advertisement

3. Madame Web can transfer her mutation

In the Marvel Universe, it is commonly believed that mutants are born with and die with their abilities. However, Madame Web disproved this belief during her final act in the "Grim Hunt" storyline. The Kravinoff family kidnapped her, and she transferred her powers and blindness to Julia Carpenter.

4. Madame Web had her youth restored

Madame Web undergoes a strange series of events, cured of her disease and regained a youthful body through an arcane ritual called the "Gathering of Five." This new appearance and immortality were due to unexpected gifts during the ceremony. Despite this, Madame Web regains her old appearance and psychic powers after the events of Decimation, ensuring her disease remains permanently cured.

5. Madame Web has a life support system

Madame Web, suffering from myasthenia gravis, lives in a spider-shaped chair designed by her husband, Jonathan Webb. The chair, named after their last name, is designed with tubes resembling spider webs. When separated, Madame Web becomes weak and potentially dies. This has limited her abilities, especially when villains keep her from it. The chair symbolizes Madame Web's connection to the Spider-Verse and the web of life.

6. Madame Web can use Astral Projection

A power used by mystics such as Doctor Strange and telepaths like Charles Xavier, astral projection is one of the most useful abilities to have in the Marvel universe. Much like those other aforementioned characters, Madame Web can astral project herself. Along with her apparent precognition, having abilities like astral projection might help explain how Madame Web always seems to know everything. Using this ability, she can spy on whoever she wants, no matter how far away that person might be.

7. Madame Web knew Spider-Man's real identity

Madame Web deduced Spider-Man's identity after their first encounter, but didn't keep it secret. Marvel eventually ended this plot thread. One time, villain Juggernaut attempted to kidnap Madame Web for use against the X-Men. Spider-Man narrowly defeated Juggernaut, saving the day. Madame Web's shock from the experience removed her memory of Peter Parker's identity. This event marked a significant change in the comic book.

8. Madame Web was cloned

After the Jackal's return, a clone conspiracy involved former enemies and allies, including Peter Parker's acquaintances. Madame Web was among the Jackal's clones. After suffering severe injuries from Electro, Web decided to die rather than be part of the future. This story marked her final appearance.

Advertisement

9. Madame Web is the grandmother of Charlotte Witter

Charlotte Witter, the fourth Spider-Woman, was the first to choose to be a supervillain. She was a black market dealer who encountered Doctor Octopus. Otto Octavius experimented on her, turning her into a hybrid with the ability to absorb other Spider-Women's powers. Madame Web sought help from another Spider-Woman, Mattie Franklin, who defeated Charlotte and restored power to the other Spider-Women, establishing a connection between Madame Web and Spider-Man.

10. Madame Web inspired a cult

In the alternate timeline MC2 universe, Madame Web has been long dead. Since her passing, however, a new cult has formed for the purpose of worshiping the former Spider-Man ally. The cult has erected an entire temple in honor of Madame Web. Within the temple are several acolytes, all claiming to have the same precognitive abilities that Web used over the course of her career. This world came about after the end of a divergent Clone Saga (and also involved a married Peter Parker and Mary Jane), making it quite distinct from the mainstream 616 universe.

ALSO READ: 10 Films To Watch Ahead Of The Release Of Dakota Johnson Starrer Madame Web