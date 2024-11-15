‘That’s What...’: Scream Queens Star Skyler Samuels Reacts to Keke Palmer Clapping Back At On-Set Bullies; DEETS Here

Scream Queens star Skyler Samuels showered praise on her co-star Keke Palmer for standing up against the on-set bullies. After the latter spoke up against the people who made racist remarks on sets, Samuels took to her Instagram to laud the actions of the actress.

The Duff actress shared that while it had been a difficult time for her to work on the Ryan Murphy series, Palmer was the one who stood up for her to make the filming process smoother.

On her social media post, Samuels shared a two-slide post, wherein the first slide she put up her statements for the Nope actress, and in the other one, she put up a picture of herself with Palmer as the two posed for a picture on the sets of the Fox hailed show.

As for the statement, it read, “I am incredibly proud of Keke for speaking out about her experiences on ‘Scream Queens’. That’s what Keke does; she speaks up and stands up for herself and others.”

Samuels went on to state, “Scream Queens’ was a very challenging show for me. Keke was one of the only people who stood up for me.”

In Scream Queens, Skyler played the role of Grace Gardner, and Palmer portrayed the character of Keke Palmer. Apart from the actresses, the show also starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, and Glen Powell, among others.

Further in her shoutout to the Joyful Noise star, Samuels went on to write, “She was brave enough to have my back even though she knew it might make her a target of bullies on set.”

It further read, “I have unending gratitude for the professionalism and kindness Keke showed me. She is a leading lady in this industry who is well aware of her influence, and she uses it for the better.”

Palmer too responded to her co-star’s sweet words in the comment section. She wrote, “I love you, honey,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Scream Queens was based against the backdrop of Wallace University, where a bloody mayhem takes place. It revolved around the genre of dark comedy and ran for 2 seasons on the Fox network.

The show is available to stream on Disney+.

