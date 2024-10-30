Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson; Reveals Why She Had to Get a Restraining Order

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Keke Palmer has disclosed secrets of her tumultuous relationship with now ex-Darius Jackson in her upcoming book Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative which marks her second memoir after the 2017’s I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice. "Now that lady has a story to tell," she tells PEOPLE during her cover page interview.

Palmer explained how she’s found herself in mature situations throughout her life whereas in hindsight she’s only a 31-year-old woman. “That’s always been the thing with me: I’m in a mature scenario, having these older experiences in the workplace and with my sense of purpose,” she said adding that she also has her immaturities.

This paradox is one of the themes she explores in her book along with her relationship with former partner Jackson. A few months after welcoming their son Leo, the couple’s seemingly happy relationship imploded when the latter posted on social media criticizing Palmer’s sheer dress which she wore to an Usher concert, “It’s the outfit tho . . . you a mom,” he wrote.

This prompted outrage against Jackson, followed by allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to go through," she writes in her book. Now that she’s reached a good place as co-parents with her former partner, Palmer is open to retrospect her relationship.

According to her, their courtship started crumbling before she got pregnant. “We had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space for us to exist in that loneliness together,” she said. They planned to have a baby and her entire pregnancy seemed like a fairytale but behind the scenes, “There was a lot going on.”

At one point it got violent. In her request for a temporary restraining order, she shared details of the abusive relationship claiming that Jackson allegedly broke into her home and attempted to strangle her, which was allegedly caught on video. At court, he threw his accusations at Palmer claiming she physically abused him because of a clash over their son’s custody.

However, years later she has embraced forgiveness and peace and is “happy” for Jackson. Palmer also encouraged other victims of domestic violence saying that walking off is the only option. “I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control,” she added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.