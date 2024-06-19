The Acolyte: Did Plo Koon Return In Episode 4? Find Out

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Acolyte episode 4.

Star Wars: The Acolyte was in the tremendous buzz albeit the fandom of the huge Star Wars franchise has always heightened the excitement for any forthcoming project. Fans were surprised when they saw one iconic character in the Disney+ series, but then again, a question also popped up, did fan favorite Plo Koon really appear in The Acolyte episode 4?

Did Plo Koon appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte episode 4?

A Kel Dor from Dorin and one of the wisest members of the Jedi Order, Plo Koon made his first cinematic appearance in George Lucas’ 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The character has been a fan favorite since he made another presence in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars being the mentor and guiding light of Ahsoka Tano.

However, The Acolyte's timeline is set a hundred years before The Phantom Menace which raised the question among fans regarding the Kel Dor character who appeared in episode four of the new Disney+ series.

Although The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni would love very much to have a cameo of the character played by Matt Sloan, it is close to impossible to fit into the timeline. As for the character from the species of Kel Dor that appeared in episode four, is concerned, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Star Wars clarified stating that it was not Plo Koon.

The page further revealed that the Kel Dor Jedi in The Acolyte is Ithia Paan who has no relation to Plo Koon. Ithia Paan is only representing his species in the series as a Jedi Master. Of course, fans would definitely love to see Plo Koon in the new series from the Star Wars franchise but his appearance would be a mess, at least, in the arrangement of the narrative under the timeline that the series extensively followed.

Leslye Headland addressed The Acolyte’s connection to other Star Wars projects

Showrunner Leslye Headland addressed the potential room for connection to the other narrative from the Star Wars franchise as she spoke with IGN during the promotional tour of the show. The potential for growth is significant. Considering the series which is based in the timeline well before The Phantom Menace, Headland thinks, “there’s absolutely room for it to grow” to develop connections. In the current era, it's crucial to ensure that each season feels like a complete story, she stated. The creator would definitely like to include elements that suggest various possible directions the story could take.

Her goal is not to leave the audience hanging emotionally, but rather to conclude the season in a way that feels satisfying while still raising intriguing narrative questions. Viewers should end up wondering about relationships and the implications of newly gained powers. “So I think it can definitely have some of that,” she added.

The series creator further revealed that the production borrowed extensively from The High Republic for costuming. Headland and her team found it compelling to start with what they termed "temple robes," inspired by The High Republic's consistent use of white robes.

So, narrative-wise, as the showrunner reveals, the connection with other Star Wars projects is yet to be established. In the same interview, she was also insistent claiming that her new show is rather unique and very different from the modern Star Wars shows on Disney+ including The Mandalorian or Andor despite the inherent tonal resemblance.

