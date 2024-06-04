All Star Wars Movies And Series In Works; Here's What The Franchise Eyes For In The Future

The future of the galaxy world is too bright with so many Star Wars movies and shows lined up. It isn't easy to keep track of any die-hard fans. With upcoming Star Wars Universe movies and shows one will be confused to pick, The Acolyte, Mandalorin, Andor Season 2, and many more. But fret not we will update you on all the upcoming flicks and the ones that got shelved. Get all the scoop if you want to binge-watch Star Wars movies and series!

Be ready for the next galactic adventures

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars made an announcement online that The Mandalorian and Grogu will head to the big screen on May 22, 2026. It will be directed by filmmaker Jon Favreau. The makers believed that the prospect of this on the big screen would be too exciting for them.

Rey movie

In 2023 during the Star Wars Celebration, the upcoming movie was revealed but the release date is still unknown. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie and stated they will be creating something special. The movie will see the rebuilding of Jedi Order and will be connected to the Skywalker saga.

Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie

An upcoming Star Wars movie will be directed by Taika Waititi and co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Earlier Kathleen Kennedy stated that the film was slated for a late 2023 release but nothing was fixed. Waititi gave cues that a new side will be explored in the upcoming Star Wars. He would like to expand and create new characters.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie

Shawn Levy has planned a Star Wars movie but will only be produced until Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things 5 got completed. Levy after being invited by Lucasfilm's president felt elated and stated, " I'm putting everything I have into it, because I love that world, and it is a privilege to get to join."

Star Wars shows to keep you hooked!

The Acolyte

Well, The Acolyte will be the first Sith-focused story and is slated to release on June 4, 2024. The story takes fans a hundred years before The Phantom Menace in the High Republic era. There will be a string of crimes in the mystery thriller with a former Padawan and her old Jedi Master. One can get a glimpse of the young Padawans being trained by Lee Jung-jae's Jedi in the teaser.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Be ready to watch the forthcoming four-part LEGO Star Wars miniseries on September 13, 2024. It is directed by Chris Buckley and the series will follow Sig Greebling who is known to activate a powerful Jedi relic to rescript the reality.

Skeleton Crew

The upcoming science fiction is based on four children who get to discover their home planet but are lost in the galaxy. They go on an adventure to come back home. It is expected to be released in late 2024. The television series is jointly created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

Favreau stated, "If you know Jon Watts's work, and having been in the Spider-Man movies and seeing his other work like Cop Car, he connects with storytelling from the perspective of children, or young adults. He and Chris Ford and the whole team are very good at putting together a great cast and personality. But at the end of the day, these are people who all love Star Wars. And so the primary goal is to make sure that we stay consistent with what people have come to expect.”

Andor Season 2

It was specially screened at the Star Wars Celebration 2023 and the attendees could watch its exclusive screening. Due to consistent strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, the filming of Andor was delayed. The main character Cassaian Andor is a thief who becomes a revolutionary icon of the rebellion. He is pushed into the conflict and has no choice. The show is expected to arrive in August 2024 as predicted by showrunner Tony Gilroy. However, some said it won't be featuring this year.

Ahsoka Season 2

The show is in development and after the small tease of the new episode, many have been guessing about the probable offering in the series. The release date is still not confirmed but according to Deadline Ahsoka, season 2 is expected to arrive before Dave Filoni's theatrical movie.

Cancelled Star Wars movie

Kevin Feige's Star Wars

As per a Variety report, the movie was not in the development phase. Kevin Feige, the Marvel mastermind was reportedly brought on board to give it a shape as the producer was already full of projects. Kennedy denied that anything was on board, stating, "I would love to see what movie he might come up with," she said. "But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically."