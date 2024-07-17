The Acolyte Season Finale Unveils Major Star Wars Villain With Darth Plagueis; Deets Here

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season finale.

The Acolyte set its mark in the Star Wars franchise with the live-action debut of the iconic Star Wars villain, Darth Plagueis. The season finale, which aired on Tuesday, July 16, loosely merged the plots of Plagueis’ existence with The Acolyte’s timeline of the High Republic era.

The fleeting cameo by the legendary Darth Plagueis builds anticipation for the events to unravel in The Acolyte’s potential next season. As the showrunner teased, the major villain’s arc is all planned out.

Darth Plagueis makes live-action debut in The Acolyte finale

The Acolyte season finale showcases Amandla Stenberg’s Osha and Manny Jacinto’s Qimir heading out to look for Lee Jung-jae’s Sol and Sternberg’s Mae. While fleeing their encampment secretly, they are observed by a mysterious figure from the shadows.

Though Osha and Qimir fail to notice his presence in the mysterious planet’s tombs, it is made clear that it is the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Plagueis.

In Star Wars canon, Darth Plagueis is a member of the Muun alien race and trained other Sith Lord apprentices like Darth Maul and Darth Sidious. In his pursuit of immortality, Plagueis worked with his Palpatine apprentices and leveraged the Force to achieve it, per CBR.

However, the Dark Lord of the Sith was murdered by his own apprentice, Darth Sidious, who would later become the most powerful Sith Lord during the rise of the Galactic Empire and around the end of the Republic in Star Wars, per IGN.

The fans somehow expected Plagueis’ segment in The Acolyte since Osha and Mae’s storyline takes place closer to the Sith Lord’s existence in the Star Wars lore.

Simultaneously, showrunner Leslye Headland is hoping for The Acolyte to get renewed so she can explore how Plagueis’ narrative may play out in the series.

Speaking of the villain’s live-action debut, Headland told Nerdist, “If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out. And I would say I think it's pretty complicated and messy."

The Acolyte Season 1 ended with the season finale this week.

Was The Acolyte renewed for a new season?

The Acolyte has not been greenlit by Disney+ for a new season yet. Though showrunner, creator, and writer, Leslye Headland teased that there have been talks about Season 2, nothing is confirmed.

“I have no idea. Well, not that I have no idea. I would say there are conversations...I don’t know when that decision will be made.” she told Nerdist on July 10.

Headland had originally pitched the Star Wars spinoff as a multi-season show and would like to tie up the loose ends left in Season 1. The showrunner explained that she wants the fans to have a “catharsis and an emotional experience” with The Acolyte, introducing new characters and plots for them to be invested in.

Furthermore, she addressed the current trend of leaving viewers on major cliffhangers in the initial seasons and waiting for “two years” for that to be resolved in the next. But that’s not how Headland intends to approach the series, since she would “hate” to end a season on an incomplete storyline.

