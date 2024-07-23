The Bachelorette Season 21: Who Is Jeremy Simon? Explored

The Bachelorette season 21 has kicked off with a bang. There are 25 charming men in this season who are stepping into the spotlight. Among these contestants, Jeremy Simon has caught the attention of many viewers. Especially, people who belong from his home state are curious to know more about him.

After his flashy entrance, Jeremy has certainly made an impression on both Jenn and viewers alike. But who is this 29-year-old from New York, and what sets him apart this season’s lineup? Here’s a closer look at Simon’s personal life and everything you wanna know about him.

Who is Jeremy Simon

Jeremy Simon is a 29-year-old real estate investor. Although his official bio lists New York as his home, he actually hails from Fairfield, Connecticut, where he grew up. His bio describes him as spontaneous, loyal, and generous, and he’s on the show to find his forever love. At 29, Jeremy has managed to make an impression both on and off the screen.

Simon works at Real Estate Partnerships named Daisy. Previously he also worked in real estate acquisitions and capital markets. His background in real estate and his life in the Big Apple makes him an intriguing person. Also, he holds a degree in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Connecticut. He has even studied abroad in Barcelona.

Jeremy’s early impressions on The Bachelorette

His initial introduction on the show was flashy as he arrived in a red Corvette and made a bold statement. He tried to impress Jenn with a quirky comment about his size. He basically referenced a previous joke she made. While his attempt at humor didn’t land perfectly, it was clear that he wanted to make a memorable impression. After a somewhat shaky start, Jeremy ended the first night with a rose. This suggests he has something that Jenn likes.

More about Jeremy’s background and personality

Jeremy has had long-term relationships before but he is still searching for his true love. He enjoys staying active, traveling, and spending time with his family. According to him, an ideal relationship includes good communication and a great sense of humor. Reports claim that his love language is physical touch, and he hopes his future partner is ready for plenty of cuddles.

Here are some fun facts about Jeremy:

He dreams of living abroad someday and has traveled to various exciting destinations.

Simon values getting a full eight hours of sleep.

His ideal meet-the-family date would be a Passover seder.

He loves exploring new places and has already traveled a lot.

How far will Jeremy go in the show?

According to Reality Steve, Jeremy makes it to the Hometown Dates. Although he doesn’t reach the final two, he plays a significant role in the season, with a special appearance at Stew Leonard’s in Connecticut. This also hints that his connection with Jenn has been meaningful.

Although his time on the show will be limited he will quite make an impression. His backstory and personality have drawn interest from viewers. However, reports claim that Devin Strader is going to win the show.

To keep up with Jeremy’s journey on the show, you can follow him on Instagram at @j____way, where he had 2,399 followers before the third episode aired.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Mondays at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. In case you miss them then you can watch them the next day on HULu. And, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on The Bachelorette Season 21!

