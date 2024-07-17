The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 2: Recap and Key Moments

ABC’s The Bachelorette kicked off its 21st season earlier this month and stars The Bachelor franchise’s first-ever Asian-American lead, Jenn Tran. Embarking on her quest to find true love, Tran got to meet a group of men vying for her attention to vault their chances as potential lovers.

One episode down, Tran and the guys went out for a fun trip to Melbourne, Australia where they got to know more about their chemistry with her. The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 2 offered glimpses into who Tran might be leaning towards more than the others in addition to a cast member’s impending rift with the group.

The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 2 recap

The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 2 aired on Monday, July 15, on ABC and unraveled with Jenn Tran, 26, and her 18 suitors traveling to Melbourne, Australia for a date that would include an array of fun activities. Tran went out with Sam N, Marvin, Brian, Jonathon, Grant, Aaron, Devin, and Jeremey for the dating game show’s first group date.

The official synopsis for Episode 2 reads, “Jenn and her suitors jet-set to Melbourne, Australia, and continue their journey to find love; Jenn and a group of the men explore Melbourne's culinary delicacies; Jenn and one lucky man embark on a skydiving adventure."

Tran, who is a physician assistant student, made sure she interacted with every suitor during the date and explored her chances of getting drawn to the right one. However, Devin Strader was seen going out of the way to win Tran’s attention, which the others did not like.

“I do feel disrespected that we’re on a group date, it should be a group date,” cast member Aaron Erb said in the confessional.

The group headed towards the Queen Victoria Market, enjoying Australian dishes and getting to know more about the girl they were contending for. Devin’s attempts were, however, made fun of by the other cast members during the comedy club segment’s open mic night as they felt he was trying too hard to personally impress Jenn.

Meanwhile, Tran chose Marcus for an adventurous sky-diving date and later, connected to him emotionally while sharing their life experiences. Marcus had served in the army and also talked to her about his past. The date hinted at a potential love match between Jenn and Marcus.

While going out with the next group including Sam M. Hakeem, Thomas N, Jahaan, Austin, John M, Tomas A., and Dylan, Tran had to choose one of them for an Australian wildlife photo shoot. She chose Dylan for the activity but barely connected to him during the date. Following that, the group proceeded to a “tense cocktail party,” per the synopsis.

Jenn Tran is honored to be the lead of Season 21

Jenn Tran was thrilled to be the star of The Bachelorette Season 21 and affirmed to People that she was certainly “going to watch the best two months” of her life. The reality star added that she was “honored” to get the part in the ABC series and becoming the “role model” she longed for as an Asian-American kid.

Jenn Tran first appeared in Season 28 of The Bachelor, competing for Joey Graziadei’s love. Her charming persona was able to impress ABC show producers as they named her the lead star for The Bachelorette Season 21.

The next episode for The Bachelorette Season 21 will air on July 22, 2024, on ABC.

