The Bachelorette Season 21: When Does The New Episode Drops? Check Out Streaming Details And Premiere Recap

The Bachelorette is back with Jenn Tran leading the show this season, marking a historic moment as the first Asian American lead in the franchise. Viewers first met Tran during Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, where she captured attention but was eliminated before hometown dates.

The Bachelorette Season 21 current episodes schedule

Now, in The Bachelorette Season 21, Tran is ready to find her forever partner among 25 suitors at the iconic Bachelor mansion. The season premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air on ABC and Disney+ with Hulu.

The exact number of episodes for Season 21 hasn't been confirmed yet, but typically, seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette range from nine to 13 episodes. Here’s the current episode release schedule:

- Season 21 Episode 1: Monday, July 8

- Season 21 Episode 2: Monday, July 15

- Season 21 Episode 3: Monday, July 22

Who is Jenn Trann?

Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old studying to become a physician assistant and residing in Miami, enjoys reading, paddleboarding, and traveling in her free time. She gained experience in the competitive dating scene during The Bachelor Season 28 alongside 31 other women before being sent home before hometown dates.

Who was eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere?

In the season premiere on July 8, Tran welcomed 25 men to the mansion, experienced quirky limo entrances, and had heartfelt conversations at the cocktail party. She gave out her first impression to Sam McKinney and teased a surprising ending to come. Despite unexpected moments like an attempted car theft during one-on-one time, Tran navigated the evening with humor and grace.

Seven contestants didn't make it past the first night, including Brendan, Dakota, and Ricky. Tran expressed her emotions about taking charge of her love story and announced a twist: the group's journey continues in Australia for Episode 2.

Catch The Bachelorette Season 21 on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes available on Hulu the next day. Join Tran on her quest for love and self-discovery as she embraces this new chapter with courage and determination.

