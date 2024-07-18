The Bachelorette Season 21: Everything That Happened During Jenn Tran's First Group Date

The first group date of The Bachelorette Season 21 was full of drama among the many suitors of Jenn Tran. A verbal altercation took place among the group over who would spend more time with Jenn.

Here’s what happened over Jenn Tran’s first group date of this season of The Bachelorette.

A special comedy act by the suitors for Jenn Tran

The first group date of The Bachelorette Season 21 started with the whole entourage of suitors and Jenn exploring the many wonders of Melbourne, Australia. The group tried the Vegemite and local whiskey which according to Grant tasted like soy sauce peanut butter.

Later, Devin took Jenn for a private ice-cream date which didn’t go down well with the other suitors. Jenn took all the guys to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and asked them to present their own sets which led to some drama among them. They took digs at each other in their respective comedy sets.

Jeremy and Aaron took shots at Devin, apparently angry from his earlier trick of pulling Jenn away from the group for an ice-cream date. Jeremy called him ugly while Aaron labeled him as a budget Pete Davidson.

A heated exchange between Devin and Aaron

Devin and Aaron had an altercation after the comedy festival where Aaron confronted Devin about his earlier date with Jenn. He called him "someone who wasn't ready to be with a person like Jenn." Devin didn’t hold back and called out Aaron as "someone who doesn’t take charge and is always waiting for others to take charge."

Later, Devin interrupted Aaron’s alone time with Jenn with some more ice cream. This move was not appreciated by Aaron as he called Devin out on it. Aaron hit back with a similar move and interrupted Devin’s time with Jenn, which led to her interjecting between the two and stopping any fights.

Devin continued to irk other suitors at the cocktail party as well, when he pulled Jenn aside to talk to her privately. This was done even after he had allegedly promised the others that those who weren’t able to get alone time with Jenn before the weekend may talk to her first.

This behavior was not appreciated by Jenn as she felt such agreements among the suitors took her independence out of the equation and didn't let her make the choices that she wanted to make.

