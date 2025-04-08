The Bad Influence: Who Is Piper Rockelle? Here’s All You Need to Know About Her and Netflix Venture

Netflix has brought a brand new documentary that will cover the world of underage influencers and the alleged abuse they go through. In the upcoming venture titled Bad Influence: The Dark Side Of Kidinfluencing, Piper Rockelle seems to be the main topic of it.

Beginning at just 8 years old, Piper would reach the height of online fame, garnering a massive number of followers. With the help of her mother, Tiffany Smith, and her mother’s partner, Hunter Hill, she created short-form content on social media. Prior to this, Piper would act and dance in scripted and unscripted shows as a child, per Tudum.

The Netflix project will cover the allegation of abuse against Piper’s mother, along with the negative side of kid influencing, which is often not discussed.

Like many other internet stars, Piper also went on to generate jaw-dropping amounts of cash a month through her social media presence and brand deals. But this does not end here. Around 2018, she began creating content with a bunch of tween “friends” called The Squad, per the outlet. They collaborated with one another and promoted each other's social media.

In a turn of events, some of The Squad members moved in with Piper and her mother in order to help elevate the output of their content. Although the content shared online seemed normal, the behind-the-scenes situation was seemingly something else, and many parents of the kids from that group started to maintain their distance because of the way Tiffany behaved.

It will surely be interesting to witness the documentary expose this side of the kid influencers. The audience can watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side Of Kidinfluencing on April 9, 2025, on Netflix.

