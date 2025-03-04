The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (March 3-14, 2025): Finn’s Deception, Luna’s Obsession, and Hope’s Revenge

The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful promise major revelations, shocking secrets, and power plays. From March 3 to 14, 2025, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will deceive his wife, Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) develops a troubling new obsession, and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) makes drastic changes at Forrester Creations following a heated confrontation.

Finn’s Deception and Luna’s Shocking Discovery

During the week of March 7, Luna is left reeling after Finn drops a major bombshell—he, too, was a victim of her mother, Penelope “Poppy” Nozawa (Romy Park). The revelation leaves Luna horrified but also relieved to learn her real father is someone she knows and trusts, and not Tom Starr (Clint Howard).

Finn, however, faces a new dilemma as he unexpectedly finds Luna remorseful over the situation. Adding to the tension, Luna remains on house arrest at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) mansion, a secret Finn decides to keep from Steffy. His deception could lead to major fallout in his marriage.

Bill Spencer’s New Challenge

Luna eventually confides in Bill about Finn being her father, forcing her to admit that Finn recently visited her. While Bill doesn’t appear furious in preview images, he now faces a problem—Finn knows his secret. How Bill handles this unexpected twist remains to be seen.

Luna’s New Obsession

Luna’s past behavior has raised red flags, and she now appears to be forming a new fixation. While she is currently not in a dangerous mindset, she remains obsessive—this time possibly over Finn or Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann). Her erratic behavior is giving fans major Sheila Carter Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) vibes.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) begins to piece together the truth about Luna and Finn’s connection. How will this impact the Forrester family?

Hope’s Revenge at Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations, Hope takes matters into her own hands after witnessing a suspicious interaction between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). After confronting both, Hope warns Daphne to stay away from Carter. However, Daphne may push back, ensuring Hope catches another kiss between her and Carter.

Rather than lashing out, Hope channels her energy into making significant changes at Forrester Creations, hinting at a revenge scheme. Could she be preparing to take back control in a way no one sees coming?

Week of March 10, 2025: Sheila’s Next Move

In the second week of drama, Sheila Carter may discover Luna is her granddaughter. With no access to Finn or Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Alexander and Chase Banks), Sheila could set her sights on forming a connection with Luna.

Since Sheila previously helped Remy land a job at Bill’s house, he might return the favor by passing along critical intel. Knowing Luna’s location and her connection to Finn, Sheila may decide to visit Luna herself—setting the stage for even more chaos.

With deepening secrets, shocking revelations, and vengeful power moves, the next two weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful will keep fans on edge. As Finn struggles to balance truth and deception, Luna’s behavior raises concerns, and Hope asserts her dominance at Forrester Creations, viewers can expect high-stakes drama with unexpected consequences.