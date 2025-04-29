Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi and Zoya Hussain’s thriller collects Rs 60 lakh on first Tuesday

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 5: Ground Zero, which stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, set its foot in cinemas on April 25, 2025. Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller clashed with the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. Ground Zero has completed five days of its theatrical run.

Ground Zero, which is helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, collected Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend. On the fourth day, Emraan Hashmi starrer stood at Rs 50 lakh net business. The action thriller has earned Rs 60 lakh on the first Tuesday at the box office. The fifth day coincided with the Tuesday discount offer wherein cinegoers had the facility to buy the tickets at Rs 99.

The cume collection of Ground Zero stands at Rs 6.1 crore in five days.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.80 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 6.1 crore

Ground Zero has been competing with Andaz Apna Apna's re-release, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jaat. The action thriller chronicles the life of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey who leads an operation against terrorists in which Ghazi Baba was killed in 2003. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of the BSF officer in the Excel Entertainment's production.

Ground Zero has been a poor performer since its opening day. With such a modest performance, it is difficult for the movie to sustain itself at the box office. Also featuring Zoya Hussain and Mukesh Tiwari, the film is expected to lose screens to new releases, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii from May 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

