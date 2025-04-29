The Smashing Machine Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable as Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie Directorial, WATCH

Dwayne Johnson is set to play the role of Mark Kerr in the upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine. In the first trailer of the new A24 film, the actor brings the legendary MMA fighter back to life as he fights through the highs and the lows of life. Johnson is joined by his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, who portrays the role of Kerr's lover, Dawn.

Kerr peaked in his career back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. With The Rock taking up the role, he takes the audience through the athlete's journey of winning the UFC championship, while also going through the struggles of Kerr's addictions, love, and loss.

Mark was given the name The Smashing Machine for his aggressive style of fighting in the ring. He has won the UFC Championship twice, but also fought his addiction to painkillers.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie is Johnson's chance to prove his versatility, as he has never taken up such a role before. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is "sporting prosthetics on his face to help him better resemble Kerr." Moreover, he has also worked on his "Ohio-area accent rather than his trademark booming voice."

The movie had been in the works for quite some time now, with the movie star and the director, Benny Safdie, collaborating since Johnson’s production house, Seven Bucks, acquired the rights for Kerr’s biopic in 2019.

As for the cast members of the movie, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be joined by Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. As for the producers, David Koplan, Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Safdie, and Eli Bush have come on board to fund the film.

The Smashing Machine is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

