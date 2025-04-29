Sachein Re-Release Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s romantic comedy crosses Rs 10 crore mark
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein crossed over the Rs 10 crore mark in its re-release. The movie surpassed the lifetime collections of all South Indian re-releases except Ghilli.
The re-release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein turned out to be fruitful for the makers. Directed by John Mahendran, the romantic comedy drama recorded a phenomenal run at the box office and emerged as the second biggest South Indian re-release grosser. The movie is now only behind Ghilli, which also belongs to Thalapathy Vijay.
Sachein (Re-Release) grosses Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu
Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu, Sachein began its box office journey by clocking over Rs 2.2 crore on its re-release day. The movie further witnessed a good hold and wrapped its opening week by hitting over Rs 8 crore.
Sachein entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 25 lakh and then wrapped it by bringing the total cume to Rs 9.60 crore by the end of its 10th day. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer continued to hold well in weekdays and smashed the Rs 10 crore mark on its 12th day (2nd Tuesday).
For the unversed, the movie was re-released in cinemas to mark its 20th release anniversary. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now the second South re-release which has grossed over the Rs 10 crore mark after Ghilli.
Day-wise box office collection of Sachein in Tamil Nadu is as follows:-
|Day
|Gross Tamil Collection
|1
|Rs 2.2 crore
|2
|Rs 1.95 crore
|3
|Rs 1.80 crore
|4
|Rs 0.65 crore
|5
|Rs 0.60 crore
|6
|Rs 0.55 crore
|7
|Rs 0.45 crore
|8
|Rs 0.25 crore
|9
|Rs 0.60 crore
|10
|Rs 0.55 crore
|11
|Rs 0.20 crore
|12
|Rs 0.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 10 crore
Sachein in cinemas
Sachein is running in theaters nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
