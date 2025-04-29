Lily Allen Regrets Throwing Shade at Katy Perry Over Blue Origin Space Trip: 'I Want to Apologize'

Lily Allen was one of the biggest critics of Katy Perry for her involvement in the recent all-female Blue Origin space flight. But, it seems that the English singer-songwriter, 39, is backtracking on her statements on the American singer-songwriter, 40, who was one of the six women participants of the suborbital trip.

On the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen apologised to Perry for being mean, and she blamed her previous comments on her own internalized misogyny. She added that she has been thinking about it a lot, and she feels it was completely unnecessary to bring Perry's name up.

"I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn't the only person who did it," Allen explained, adding, "I don't know, there was something in me that decided to choose her as the person… Well, anyway, I'm just sorry. I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name."

In her previous podcast, Allen slammed Perry for participating in the suborbital space flight and "making a public spectacle" out of the 11-minute trip. On the April 17 episode of the podcast, Allen slammed the space trip, calling it "so out of touch."

She also spoke about the US economy being on the brink of recession and how people are struggling to make ends meet, adding that the space trip came at a "terrible time."

Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn were also part of the all-women space trip crew for Blue Origin's New Shepard program that launched on April 14.

The space mission, funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' space exploration company, has been criticised for its questionable environmental impact by several celebrities and netizens. Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, and Amy Schumer were among the stars who openly criticized the space trip.

