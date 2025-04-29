Weapons Trailer: Julia Garner and Josh Brolin’s Next Horror Film Is Sure to Give You Chills

Something creepy and haunting is happening in Maybrook! Josh Brolin and Julia Garner are struggling to uncover a tormenting mystery and bring back all the children who mysteriously vanished on a Wednesday night.

Warner Bros. released the official trailer of Weapons, helmed by Barbarian director Zach Cregger, on Tuesday. The chilling 1-minute video shows a community trying to unravel how every student from Mrs. Gandy's classroom went missing at 2:17 AM on a Wednesday.

The trailer opens with an elementary school scene, which shows Mrs. Gandy, played by Garner, walking towards her class, only to find it completely empty. A child in the background is seen narrating what happened at night that turned the classroom into a crime scene.

"This is a true story that happened in my town. So this one Wednesday is like a normal day for the whole school, but today was different," the narration goes. "Every other class had all their kids, but Mrs. Gandy's room was totally empty. And do you know why? Because the night before, at 2:17 in the morning, every kid woke up, got out of bed, walked downstairs, and into the dark. And they never came back."

Watch the trailer below!

Besides Brolin and Garner, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

According to a website linked to the film titled maybrookmissing.net, the film's plot revolves around 17 children who voluntarily left their homes and were never found. Upon investigation, front door camera footage showed the children leaving their homes without any signs of force.

Was there foul play involved, or is something really unsettling and mysterious happening in the small town? Authorities are working to discover the truth as Brolin's character questions Mrs. Gandy's involvement in the mass disappearance.

Weapons will release in theaters on August 8.

