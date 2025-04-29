Who Was Mike Peters? The Alarm Frontman Dies at 66 After Blood Cancer Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Mike Peters, popularly known as the frontman of The Alarm, passed away at the age of 66. The musician was battling blood cancer and was even forced to cancel his U.S. tour due to the diagnosis. The unfortunate news was announced by the singer’s spokeswoman for his charity, which he and his wife founded together.

Advertisement

Peters was born in Prestatyn, North Wales, and began playing music for the causes close to him. The late musician supported U2 and Status Quo on the tour and often played with legendary musicians such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The band frontman was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 36, which is more than 30 years ago. He underwent multiple treatments and chemotherapy sessions for the chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In the past year, the musician, who was scheduled to fly to the U.S. for his tour, had to cancel just five days before the show. This happened as he felt the lump appearing again in his throat.

As per the doctor’s diagnosis, Peters developed a Richter’s Syndrome, where his Lymphoma took a rather aggressive form.

He rose to fame in the early 1980s when he first started performing with The Alarm. As he became more popular, Peters decided to put his time and energy into a good cause. He, alongside his wife, opened a charity for cancer patients and a stem-cell donation program.

Advertisement

Last year, in his interview with the PA news agency, the singer showed gratitude to his thousands of fans for their constant support. The Alarm frontman said, "I think, with my crazy instinct to try and preserve my life as well as my health, I worked out that I was able to play some British shows in the summer.”

He further added, "I couldn't do them with the band and the crew and the tour buses and all that, but I could stand up on the stage on my own with a small backup team, so I wasn't being exposed to any viruses or conditions that would impact my health."

Mike Peters is survived by his wife and two sons.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Says It’s ‘Lonely’ Without Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero After His Sudden Death