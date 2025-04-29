Madison Beer Reveals if Childhood Friendship With Justin and Hailey Bieber Changed After Couple Became Parents: 'We've Known Each Other...'

Madison Beer is opening up about her close relationship with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. In a new digital cover story for Cosmopolitan published on Monday, April 28, the singer spoke warmly about her long-standing connection with the couple.

"I love [Justin] and Hailey [Bieber] very much," Beer said. "I was with them recently and we were like, 'How special that we’ve known each other for so long.'" Beer revealed she has known Hailey since she was 10 and Justin since he was 12. "We’re still in each other’s lives and now they’re married with a baby," she added.

Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012 after she posted a cover of the Etta James classic At Last. Justin shared the video, and she was later signed by his manager Scooter Braun.

However, Beer’s early music journey came with challenges. "Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me," she recalled. "Everything in my life went away within 12 hours. I was 16 and my label was like, 'Good luck.'"

Beer said the sudden changes in her career made her feel abandoned. She stated that after being dropped, she felt like years of her childhood had been taken away.

She shared that she couldn't go to college because she had been homeschooled, and all she had was a high school diploma due to her early focus on her career. Beer added that her family had moved to Los Angeles without any connections and that she had no friends during that time.

She also recalled being told by members of her team that she hadn’t been successful enough. At just 14, she said there were conversations among adult men about her being 'too s*xy', which made her uncomfortable.

According to Beer, the most difficult part was how people who once treated her like family completely disappeared from her life. She said she went from being warmly embraced and told she was like family, and praised as the next 'female Justin Bieber', to suddenly being dropped without warning.

A source told PEOPLE that Justin Bieber and his team were uncomfortable with how Madison Beer’s team wanted to promote her at the time, which led to him parting ways with her.

When asked about being referred to as 'the female Justin Bieber,' Beer said that the comparison came from being signed by Scooter Braun, who had also signed Justin. She added, "Justin was also only a teenager when I got signed, he hadn’t even experienced his adult life yet. He’s been through so much, too."

