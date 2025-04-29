POLL: Which upcoming Maddock movie are you most excited for? Param Sundari, Mahavatar; VOTE

Maddock Films is on a roll with a dynamic slate of upcoming releases that promise a mix of fresh stories, bold themes, and top-tier talent. Known for delivering hits like Stree, Badlapur, and Hindi Medium, the production house now gears up for its next wave of exciting titles. From the much-anticipated Param Sundari and the intriguing Bhool Chuk Maaf to the mythological epic Mahadev and several more in the pipeline, there’s something for every kind of movie buff.

Advertisement

Which Maddock Films project are you most looking forward to? Vote now and let us know!

Which upcoming Maddock film are you most excited for? Maddock Films has an exciting lineup of both announced and buzz-worthy upcoming projects. From thrillers to quirky comedies, the studio continues to keep fans intrigued. Which upcoming Maddock film are you most excited about? Go vote now! Mahavatar Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh Coctail 2 Param Sundari Bhool Chuk Maaf

1. Mahavatar

​Vicky Kaushal is set to headline Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological epic from Maddock Films. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.

2. Param Sundari

​Maddock Films is set to enchant audiences once again with its upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Param, a charismatic North Indian man, and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, a graceful South Indian woman.

Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the narrative unfolds as a heartwarming tale of love that bridges cultural divides.

3. Cocktail 2 (Tentative)

According to reports, Cocktail 2, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is set to feature Shahid Kapoor in the male lead role, alongside Kriti Sanon and another prominent female actor. Pinkvilla revealed that casting is currently underway for the second female lead, with Rashmika Mandanna emerging as the frontrunner for the part.

Advertisement

4. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Maddock Films' upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, is set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi, the story follows Ranjan, a small-town romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. However, after forgetting a vow made to Lord Shiva, he finds himself trapped in a time loop until he fulfills his promise.

5. Pehla Mahayudh and Dusara Mahayudh

Maddock Films' Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh are upcoming cinematic projects exploring epic battles with a mythological and historical twist. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the films promise grand storytelling, stunning visuals, and deep-rooted Indian narratives, marking a new era of large-scale, culturally rich Indian cinema under the Maddock banner.

ALSO READ: Will Alia Bhatt and cousin Emraan Hashmi share screen space? Ground Zero actor spills beans