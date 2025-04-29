Miley Cyrus’ 50-Year-Old Stalker’s Disturbing Plot to Propose to Disney Star When She Was Just 16 Revealed on Stalking the Stars

Miley Cyrus' stalker allegedly planned on proposing marriage to the actress-singer back when she was filming for the Disney show Hannah Montana. In the new episode of Stalking the Stars, the sister of the stalker revealed the plans her brother had with the actress before he was arrested in 2009.

While sitting down for the taping of Discovery's new docu-series, Larilyn Adair claimed that her brother's infatuation increased beyond the limit, causing his doom. She also recalled when the 50-year-old criminal mind asked for a diamond ring from his mother, planning to propose to the movie star.

Adair explained, "I think it's important to understand how people get into a situation like this." She further shared that her brother, Mark McLeod, had believed that he and Cyrus "were supposed to be together and we couldn't stop it."

McLeod was hit with a misdemeanor charge and pleaded guilty in court. The judge ordered 2 years of probation and screening of his mental health while also keeping him away from the musician and her family.

Further, opening up about his brother's plan of proposing to the Grammy-winning singer, Adair shared that McLeod was hesitant to reveal the details of his partner and also referred to her as Miley. Adair shared, "He says, 'Well, I'm going to get engaged.' And I was really kind of excited for him, because he was in his 50s and was finally going to get married."

She further added, "He didn't want to tell me at all, but I kind of figured it out, it was Miley Cyrus." Moreover, McLeod's sister claimed that she initially thought he was following Miley Cyrus for her music or work until he revealed his desire to marry her.

She said, "I thought that it was just another one of these things that he was excited about, whether it be the UFOs or the mothership. I did not put any red flags; nothing came up in my mind at that point, until he decided that he wanted to marry her."

Mark McLeod went on to stalk the musician at her concerts, book signings, and even on the sets of her 2010 film, The Last Song.

