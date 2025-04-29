4 South movies releasing in theaters on May 1: HIT 3, Retro, Puppy, and Tourist Family

May 1 is shaping up to be a blockbuster day for South cinema! Four films, each offering a unique flavor, will hit theaters. Whether you’re in the mood for action, drama, or something romantic, these releases are ready to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to learn more.

South movies releasing in theaters on May 1

1. HIT: The Third Case

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is an action thriller starring Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a determined cop. The film is the latest installment in the HIT Universe, following the success of HIT and HIT 2. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer which reveals a gripping plot where Arjun must save a kidnapped 9-month-old baby. His pursuit is relentless, leaving chaos in his wake. However, Arjun’s confidence is unshaken as he dismisses threats from rivals.

2. Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Retro is a romantic action film about Parivel Kannan, a man on a mission to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film explores Kannan’s journey and the obstacles he faces. Originally titled Suriya 44, the movie also stars Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in prominent roles.

3. Tourist Family

Cast: Simran, Sasikumar, Yogi Babu

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Tourist Family is a heartfelt family drama about a Sri Lankan Tamil family of four seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu. The film portrays their struggles as they try to adapt to a new country and neighborhood. Despite competing with big releases like Retro and HIT 3, it has gained significant attention. The film has cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan and music by Sean Roldan.

4. Puppy

Cast: Aditya G, Jagadeesh K, Durgappa Kambli

Director: Ayush Malli

This Kannada film follows the journey of a poor family from North Karnataka who moves to Bangalore in search of a better future. Their lives change when they come across a lost puppy that belongs to a wealthy household. As the young boy Aadi forms a strong bond with the puppy, the film delivers a story filled with humor and tenderness.

